BOSTON (CBS) — Elizabeth Warren’s dog Bailey has become a bit of a celebrity in his own right.
The golden retriever has been a part of the Massachusetts senator’s presidential run since day one. He’s worn a “Bailey Cam” to give Warren’s fans a dog’s-eye view of the campaign trail. And photos of him getting a bath before a February trip to New Hampshire have more than 38,000 likes.
But all “good boys” have their naughty moments. And one of Bailey’s happened Friday.
“Bailey was a bad boy this morning,” Warren tweeted, sharing a photo of Bailey with what looks like the tattered remains of a piece of furniture. “But at least he’s sorry.”
The tweet earned more than 18,000 likes in just an hour and a half.
Warren and her husband Bruce adopted the puppy last summer, naming him after George Bailey from “It’s A Wonderful Life.” She’s also trying to raise money off his popularity – her campaign store sells “Bailey For First Dog” handkerchiefs and “Bailey’s Consumer Watchdog Collar.”
Other pets hoping to move into the White House include South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s dogs Buddy and Truman, former Vice President Joe Biden’s new rescue Major and Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s dogs Artemis and Rosie.