OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CBS) — Aldi is recalling bags of flour that could contain E. coli.

The potentially contaminated product made by ADM Milling Co. went to Aldi stores in 11 states, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont.

The recall affects 5-pound bags of Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour with UPC code 041498130404.

The notice from Aldi comes one day after the Rhode Island Department of Health put out an advisory warning people about the discovery of E. coli in a bag of the flour with lot code L18A02B and a “best if used by” date of Dec. 2, 2019.

The recalled flour (Photo credit: Rhode Island Department of Health)

E. coli infections can lead to severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

The CDC warns consumers not to eat raw dough because it hasn’t been treated to kill germs.

