



BOSTON (CBS) — The long wait for the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final continues. But WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton and Scott Sullivan are here to help you fill the void with another edition of “A Slice Of Sully.”

The Bruins have won 10 of their last 11 games and look like the best team in hockey, but Sully says the Blues are no slouch. He’s expecting another dramatic seven-game series, with the Bruins ultimately coming out on top.

“I think this Blues team is legit. They’re really, really good. Even Bruce Cassidy said ‘We’re twins, very similar teams.’ They’ve had it going since January 3, when they were the worst team in the NHL,” said Sully. “They’ve been lights out playing excellent hockey, [Jordan] Binnington has been fantastic [in net] and they’ve kept it up in these playoffs.”

Sully was impressed with St. Louis’ resiliency in the Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks, bouncing back to win three straight and take the series after that horrendous missed hand pass at the end of Game 3. He’s also a little worried about the long layoff for the Bruins, who will have had 10 days off when the Cup Final gets underway on Monday.

“I’m a little concerned about the rust, with Tuukka [Rask] especially. He’s been in such a zone and has looked so great, quieting a lot of people in this town,” Sully said of Boston’s netminder, who leads the postseason with a .942 save percentage and 1.84 goals against average. “He’s been so great but I do worry about rust. That’s a long time between games.”

Sully and Burton also discuss Boston’s power play, which has been the best in the NHL this postseason. Watch the full segment in the video above and click here for previous episodes of “A Slice Of Sully.”