RANDOLPH (CBS) — Three students were taken to the hospital Friday morning after their school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 93. The bus was headed to Norfolk County Agricultural High School.
The students were transported to South Shore Hospital. All of the injuries were minor.
According to the Mass. State Police, around 7 a.m., a dump truck rear-ended the bus on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 5. Fifteen students were on board at the time.
No lane closures were necessary after the crash.