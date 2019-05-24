Brad Marchand Avoids Injury During Bruins ScrimmageThe only thing that would have put a damper on Thursday night's Bruins scrimmage was an injury. It appears the Bruins avoided any such catastrophe.

A Slice Of Sully: Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup PreviewThe long wait for the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final continues. But WBZ-TV's Steve Burton and Scott Sullivan are here to help you fill the void with another edition of "A Slice Of Sully."

With New Contract, Julian Edelman Can Become Second-Most Important Player From Patriots DynastyTom Brady's been No. 1. But who's No. 2? Equipped with a new contract extension, Julian Edelman has the opportunity to make the answer a clear-cut, no-doubt-about-it choice.

Bruins Scrimmage In Front Of Sold Out Crowd Ahead Of Stanley Cup FinalBruins leading scorer Brad Marchand returned without missing a shift after appearing to hurt his left hand.

Boston's City Hall Plaza To Host Outdoor Viewing Party, Free Concert For Game 1 Of Stanley Cup FinalHockey is finally returning to Boston on Monday night. The city wants to make it a party.