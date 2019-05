Red Sox Move Up Start Time Of May 29 Game Vs. Indians Because Of Stanley CupWith the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, the Red Sox have bumped up the start time of their May 29 game against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

Michael Chavis Homers In 13th As Red Sox Beat Blue Jays, 6-5Michael Chavis got his team a win and his teammates some rest.

Charles Schwab Challenge: Can Justin Rose Defend At Colonial?Justin Rose aims to become the second golfer to win back-to-back titles at Colonial Country Club when the Charles Schwab Challenge tees off.

Bruins' David Backes Will Put Friendship With Blues Players On Hold During Stanley Cup FinalDavid Backes has waited 13 years for his shot at the Stanley Cup. He's finally getting his chance with the Boston Bruins -- against his former team.

Marcus Smart Named To NBA's All-Defensive First TeamThe NBA is finally recognizing Celtics guard Marcus Smart for the defensive beast that he is.