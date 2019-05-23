SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The man wanted for a brazen armed robbery at a Somerville bank earlier this month is in custody, sources told WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca Thursday.
The man, who has not been identified yet, went into the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank in Davis Square on May 1, fired a shot into the ceiling, demanded money, and then exchanged gunfire with a Somerville police officer before running away. As he ran down College Avenue, a man shoved him into some shrubs knocking a backpack out of his hand. The robber got up and ran off just before the officer arrived. Police seized the backpack and said a gun was found inside, but it’s still not clear if that was the weapon used in the robbery.
Heavily-armed officers went door-to-door in their search and asked everyone to stay inside during the manhunt. No one was hurt in the robbery, but federal, state and local investigators have been looking for the man for more than three weeks.
The FBI was offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. It’s not clear yet if anyone will get that reward.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.