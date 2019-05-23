



SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The man wanted for a brazen armed robbery at a Somerville bank earlier this month is in custody after being arrested in Providence, Rhode Island Thursday morning.

The man identified by the U.S. Attorney as Daniel Rosado allegedly went into the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank in Davis Square on May 1, fired a shot into the ceiling, demanded money, and then exchanged gunfire with a Somerville police officer before getting away with $929, according to court documents.

Heavily-armed officers went door-to-door in their search and asked everyone to stay inside during the manhunt. No one was hurt in the robbery, but federal, state and local investigators have been looking for the man for more than three weeks.

The FBI’s Boston division tweeted that the arrest happened at 6:25 a.m. Thursday morning without incident. Rosado is a 32-year-old from Providence. He’s due to appear in federal court in Boston Thursday on charges of armed bank robbery, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Today’s arrest and charges put an end to a three week search for a dangerous and reckless individual,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in a statement. “By not just brandishing, but actually discharging his weapon – twice – the alleged defendant instilled fear and endangered the lives of members of our community for his own greed and selfishness.”

The FBI was offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. It’s not clear yet if anyone will get that reward, but the agency is highlighting “the extraordinary courage of a concerned citizen” who shoved the suspect into some shrubs as he fled down a College Avenue sidewalk, causing him to drop his backpack. The robber got up and ran off just before the officer arrived, but left the backpack containing a gun behind.

Here's video of the suspect in the Somerville bank robbery running down the street and getting pushed down by a bystander. This man has not been caught. pic.twitter.com/5CY3u67xWn — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) May 1, 2019

Investigators at the State Police crime lab linked DNA samples found on the backpack’s straps, zippers and buckles to Rosado, and his driver’s license photo matched the footage of the robber on video surveillance.

Prosecutors say Rosado has a history of felony convictions, including larceny and witness intimidation. He was found guilty of assault by means of a dangerous weapon in 2012 out of New Bedford District Court.