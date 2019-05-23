BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL on Wednesday announced the locations of the NFL Draft for the years 2020, 2021, and 2023. Noticeable missing from that announcement was a host city for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Apparently, the city of Boston is under consideration for hosting that draft.

That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who said that the league is considering “bigger” cities to fill that spot in between Cleveland and Kansas City. The Patriots and the city of Boston would be considered one of those “bigger” options.

“My understanding is what the NFL wants to do is go a little city, big city, and kind of alternate,” Rapoport explained. “Obviously Nashville [in 2019] and then Vegas next; they’re basically saving a spot for a bigger city. And some of the ones that have been mentioned to me: Boston, potentially, with the Patriots hosting, that would be one. Washington, D.C., with the Redskins. Maybe Houston with the Texans, although usually these are reserved for teams that do not host Super Bowls. But figure that [2022] spot is saved for one of the bigger NFL cities.”

The Patriots in recent years have seemingly attempted to host a Super Bowl, after New York hosted a Super Bowl outdoors in MetLife Stadium after the 2013 season. Owner Robert Kraft publicly noted that Boston and Providence could share hosting duties if such an event were to take place.

However, given some of the infrastructure, traffic and weather issues that might arise for hosting a Super Bowl, the hosting of a smaller-but-still-significant event like the draft in late April might be a welcome compromise.