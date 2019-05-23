FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots took the field for OTAs on Thursday, and it’s clear the defending Super Bowl champs have caught Stanley Cup fever.
The Stanley Cup Final won’t start in Boston until Monday, but the Patriots showed their support for the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Every Patriots player was sporting Bruins gear as they took the practice field behind Gillette Stadium.
Even Bill Belichick had a Bruins hat on as he spun his whistle before practice.
We’ll see if any of the Patriots players (or coaches) make an appearance during the upcoming Stanley Cup Final games in Boston. So far this postseason, Julian Edelman and David Andrews have served as Boston’s honorary banner captain ahead of games, as well as retired tight end Rob Gronkowski. All three fired up the crowd, and potentially the Bruins, with Boston 3-0 in those games.
As you can see, Edelman and Andrews really enjoyed their time as banner captain (and the game in general).