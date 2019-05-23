BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has apologized to a group of minority middle school students who say they were subjected to racism by staff and some other patrons during a field trip.
In a letter posted on its website Wednesday, the MFA Leadership Team apologized to the students and staff at the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy in Dorchester for “a range of challenging and unacceptable experiences that made them feel unwelcome.”
Principal Arturo Forrest told The Boston Globe he was told that one museum staff member told the students “no food, no drink, and no watermelon.” He heard other reports of museum security following his students while leaving white students alone.
Forrest said about 30 seventh-grade students were on last week’s field trip, all students of color.
“We want to apologize specifically to the students, faculty, and parents of the Davis Leadership Academy,” the MFA Leadership Team said in its letter. “We deeply regret any interactions that led to this outcome and are committed to being a place where all people trust that they will feel safe and treated with respect. We look forward to ongoing conversation and commit to using this situation as an opportunity to learn and create a culture of unwavering inclusion.”
