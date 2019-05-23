SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – MGM Springfield has been fined $100,000 for having people younger than 21 on the gaming floor.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau levied the fine “for multiple underage violations,” according to the commission.
MGM Springfield agreed to the fine, waiving its right to an adjudicatory hearing, and to providing a detailed security plan to prevent people under 21 from accessing the casino floor. Plans include more signage, more employee training, eliminated crossing routes on the gaming floor and an education campaign for the community.
MGM Springfield, Massachusetts’s first full casino resort, opened in 2018. It is owned by MGM Resorts International, which had engaged in talks to buy Wynn Resorts Encore Casino, slated to open in Everett in June. The talks have since been dropped.