BOSTON (CBS) – Honda is going to recall more than 118,000 new SUV’s in the U.S. after three people reportedly got hurt when the air bags suddenly deployed.
Honda will recall the 2019 CR-V to replace the metal core of the steering wheel because it may have burrs which can damage harnesses and possibly disable the air bag or cause it to open up without warning.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Honda will notify owners and dealers will fix the problem at no charge. The recall is expected to begin July 8.
So far, there are no reports of crashes tied to the problem.
For more information, visit nhtsa.gov. or call Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for the recall is R4S.