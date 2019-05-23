Ryan Weber Picks Up First Win As Starter As Red Sox Beat Blue Jays 8-2Ryan Weber pitched six innings to earn his first career win as a starter, Steve Pearce homered and had three RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 on Thursday.

Kyrie Irving Named To All-NBA Second TeamCeltics guard Kyrie Irving was named to the All-NBA Second Team on Thursday.

All Elite Wrestling Challenges WWE With Double Or NothingAll Elite Wrestling, featuring Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, premieres with Double of Nothing this weekend.

The Patriots Showed Off Their Bruins Pride As They Took The Field For Thursday's OTAsThe New England Patriots took the field for OTAs on Thursday, and it's clear the defending Super Bowl champs have caught Stanley Cup fever.

Report: Boston, Patriots Under Consideration To Host 2022 NFL DraftApparently, the city of Boston is under consideration for hosting the 2022 NFL Draft.