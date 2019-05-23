Comments
CONCORD (CBS) – A Commuter Rail train on the Fitchburg line struck and seriously injured a woman in Concord Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at the MBTA Concord Commuter Rail station at about 12:50 p.m. Transit police said the victim, believed to be about 70 years old, was flown to a Boston hospital. No one on board the train was hurt.
The police activity was causing delays of up to 100 minutes on the Fitchburg line, according to the Commuter Rail. The MBTA is using shuttle buses to keep riders moving.
Police are still investigating how the woman ended up being hit.