Comments
May 25, 2019
You may have the power to save lives and the American Red Cross wants to tell you how to do it. They are now facing a critical shortage of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals. With less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical, medical treatments and patient care can be directly impacted. On this edition of Centro, the Red Cross asks for your help! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Kelly Isenor, Communications Director for Red Cross Blood Services. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
May 25, 2019
You may have the power to save lives and the American Red Cross wants to tell you how to do it. They are now facing a critical shortage of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals. With less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical, medical treatments and patient care can be directly impacted. On this edition of Centro, the Red Cross asks for your help! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Kelly Isenor, Communications Director for Red Cross Blood Services. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
THE AMERICAN RED CROSS
1-800-RED CROSS
(733-2767)
RedCrossBlood.org
Download App:
Text “BLOODAPP” to 90999
FB/Twitter: @RedCrossBlood
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.