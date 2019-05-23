BOSTON (CBS) — The postseason didn’t end well for Kyrie Irving and the Celtics, but the dynamic guard had one of his best regular seasons of his career in 2018-19. On Thursday, he was named to the All-NBA Second Team.
Irving averaged 23.8 points while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range, adding 6.9 assists and five rebounds over his 67 regular season games for Boston. He received 52 second-team votes and 39 third-team votes, finishing 10th in the overall All-NBA voting process.
This is just the second time in his eight-year career that Irving has received All-NBA honors, after being named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2015.
Irving is the second Celtics player to bring home some regular season honors this offseason, joining guard Marcus Smart, who named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team on Wednesday.
Here’s the complete list of All-NBA honorees for the 2018-19 season:
All-NBA First Team
Stephen Curry, Warriors
James Harden, Rockets*
Paul George, Thunder
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks*
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
*Unanimous Selections
All-NBA Second Team
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
Kyrie Irving, Celtics
Kevin Durant, Warriors
Kawhi Leonard, Raptors
Joel Embiid, 76ers
All-NBA Third Team
Russell Westbrook, Thunder
Kemba Walker, Hornets
LeBron James, Lakers
Blake Griffin, Pistons
Rudy Gobert, Jazz