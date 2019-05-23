Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A nurse who works in the Pediatric Unit at Cambridge Hospital has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Peter Sahagian, 61, had child pornography images downloaded from the Internet onto a thumb drive. They do not believe any of the images are of patients.
The hospital said it’s co-operating with police and conducting its own review.
Sahagian was released on personal recognizance and ordered not to use the Internet or have contact with a child younger than 18.
He next court appearance is scheduled for July 24.