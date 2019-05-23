BOSTON (CBS) — Hockey is finally returning to Boston on Monday night. The city wants to make it a party.
The NHL announced on Thursday that, in partnership with the City of Boston and Mayor Marty Walsh, Boston will host a viewing party and free concert at City Hall Plaza on Monday night.
The lineup for the concert has yet to be announced, though the league promised it will “include some of today’s biggest acts in music.”
Tickets are not required for the event, for which doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the musical performances beginning at 6 p.m. Fans will be allowed to watch the game on video screens when the puck drops shortly after 8 p.m.
Food and beverages — including wine and beer — will be offered for sale, along with Bruins merchandise.
Bags, backpacks, large purses, coolers, chairs, umbrellas and weapons will be prohibited from the event.
The Bruins will be hosting the St. Louis Blues a half-mile away at the TD Garden, ending what will have been a 10-day wait between the completion of Boston’s sweep over Carolina in the conference finals.