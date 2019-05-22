(MARE) – Christian is an active 8-year-old boy of Caucasian decent who loves to spend his time playing all kinds of sports. He recently started playing on his first soccer team and he’s been really enjoying it so far. Christian also loves building with Legos, playing Nintendo DS, and watching television and movies.
Those who know him best describe Christian as being silly, having “the best smile” and being “a joy to be with.” In school, his teachers report he is doing well and has made strong connections with his peers.
Legally freed for adoption, Christian would benefit from a patient family of any constellation that can offer him structure and consistency. An ideal family for Christian must help him in continuing visits with his biological mother, who he sees three times per year, as well as maintaining the relationships Christian has with his three siblings.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.