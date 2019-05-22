  • WBZ TVOn Air

Boston Bruins, John Krasinski


BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the Bruins vs. the Blues for the Stanley Cup Final, and that’s a problem for Jim and Pam from “The Office.”

Newton native John Krasinski is a Boston fan. Jenna Fischer, raised in St. Louis, is a big supporter of her hometown hockey team, even recording a Twitter video to cheer them on in a Game 7 this postseason.

Fans of the show are pointing out the awkwardness, and the fictional TV couple has taken notice on Twitter.

Will Krasinski cheer on the Bruins in person for the final? During Boston’s last Stanley Cup run in 2013, he and real-life spouse Emily Blunt were spotted in the stands at a playoff game.

 

