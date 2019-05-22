Bruce Cassidy Hoping For 'Good Pace, Good Mindset' At Bruins ScrimmageThe Bruins will finally take the ice again Thursday night. But they won't be playing their Stanley Cup Final opponent; instead, they'll be squaring off against each other.

Bruins, Blues Meet In Stanley Cup Final For First Time Since 1970This Bruins-Blues rematch is a showdown between two of the NHL's best teams since Jan. 1.

Tellez Has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs And Jays Power Past Red Sox 10-3Rowdy Tellez had two homers and five RBIs and Randal Grichuk also homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 10-3 on Tuesday night.

Before Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final, A Look At Boston's Championship Dominance Over St. LouisHere's a look back at all of the championship meetings involving Boston and St. Louis, as well as a stray nugget or two about the two cities intermingling in the sports world.

St. Louis Blues Eliminate San Jose Sharks, Advance To Face Bruins In Stanley Cup FinalAt long last, the Boston Bruins finally know their opponent for the Stanley Cup Final.