FALMOUTH (CBS) – A hit-and-run driver who crashed into an off-duty state trooper’s car on the Sagamore Bridge has been arrested, police said.
The collision, which happened Tuesday evening, was captured on a Bourne Police cruiser’s dashboard video camera.
A Toyota sedan was speeding onto the bridge from Route 6 east when it crossed the center line and smashed into a Volkswagen Passat just after 8 p.m. An off-duty Massachusetts State Police officer and his wife were in the Volkswagen.
The Toyota driver jumped into the back of a passing landscaping truck and took off, police said. The trooper’s wife was treated for minor injuries.
Police tracked down the Toyota driver, later identified as 35-year-old Gregory May of Duxbury, at a relative’s home in Bourne late Wednesday morning and arrested him.
He will be arraigned in Falmouth District Court on several charges including leaving the scene of an accident.
