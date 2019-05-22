Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – A man was found dead at Worcester Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
According to State Police, the man was found unresponsive in the facilities trailer at about 2 p.m. EMS personnel determined the man was dead at the scene.
Massachusetts State Police Troop F, The Worcester County State Police Detective Unit and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are conducting a death investigation.
The man’s identity was not released, but police said he was a Massport employee.
“This is a terrible loss for Massport and the entire Worcester Regional Airport community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Bernice Freedman, assistant director of media relations at Massport.