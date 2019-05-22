



BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a beef stewing between Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman. Cora delivered the first serving Tuesday night, with Stroman firing back on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

It all started when Stroman quick-pitched Michael Chavis during Toronto’s 10-3 victory Tuesday night. Chavis had stepped out of the box to try to throw off Stroman’s rhythm, but the righty didn’t let it bother him, firing a pitch immediately after Chavis stepped back in the box.

Marcus Stroman, Quick Pitch (after Chavis calls time, to try to mess with Stroman's rhythm). pic.twitter.com/mTipRxogSA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 22, 2019

Chavis and Boston ace Chris Sale fired some words toward Stroman during Tuesday’s game, and Cora took it up with home plate umpire Alan Porter. The Boston skipper explained his issue after the game, though it appears he has some other issues with the Blue Jays pitcher.

“I was telling Alan that if he’s going to get on our guys, get on him,” Cora said of Stroman. “It’s the same thing with him every day. He competes a certain way and people don’t like it. … It seems like whenever a team comes in, somebody screams at him. I don’t know, that’s the way he acts.”

That criticism did not sit well with Stroman, who fired back at Cora and the Red Sox with a series of Tweets on Wednesday.

I compete. That’s it. Didn’t know I had to cater to opposing teams to like me. Everyone messes with timing, deliveries and pitching mechanics these days. Everyone. Get over it. I’m going to keep that dawg mentality always. Pops raised me right and approves of it all! 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/y5xvA6dGhm — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) May 22, 2019

Cora probably still mad I chose to play for @USABaseball over Puerto Rico. Now it makes sense. Lol 😂😂😂 https://t.co/y5xvA6dGhm — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) May 22, 2019

Food for thought. Also, have always been a fan of emotion/passion and guys pimping homeruns! https://t.co/6uTL7ZrqQZ https://t.co/wiElDMV2zV — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) May 22, 2019

Stroman wasn’t bothered by anything Tuesday night, throwing six innings of one-run ball against Boston, lowering his ERA to 2.81 on the season. With 15 more meetings between the division rivals, chances are he’ll a few more chances to annoy (and shut down) the Red Sox on the mound.