BOSTON (CBS) – A man wanted for a murder in Dorchester was captured in Brockton early Wednesday morning.

Shakeen McNeill, 28, of Brockton, is charged with shooting and killing a man on Millet Street in Dorchester around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Several hours after the shooting, officers from Boston and Brockton went to the Super 8 Motel on Westgate Drive in Brockton and arrested McNeill, Boston Police said. A white BMW SUV was also towed away from the motel’s parking lot.

Boston Police searched on Millet Street in Dorchester for evidence after the shooting Tuesday night. (WBZ-TV)

There’s no word yet on a motive or if the men knew each other.

McNeill is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Wednesday.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

