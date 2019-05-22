Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A man wanted for a murder in Dorchester was captured in Brockton early Wednesday morning.
Shakeem McNeill, 28, of Brockton, is charged with shooting and killing a man on Millet Street in Dorchester around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Several hours after the shooting, officers from Boston and Brockton went to the Super 8 Motel on Westgate Drive in Brockton and arrested McNeill, Boston Police said. A white BMW SUV was also towed away from the motel’s parking lot.
There’s no word yet on a motive or if the men knew each other.
McNeill is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Wednesday.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.