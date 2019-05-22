  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police, Brockton News, Dorchester News, Shakeem McNeil


BOSTON (CBS) – A man wanted for a murder in Dorchester was captured in Brockton early Wednesday morning.

Shakeem McNeil, 28, of Brockton, is charged with shooting and killing a man on Millet Street in Dorchester around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

“We believe this incident was not a random act,” Boston Police Superintendent Paul Donovan told reporters.

Several hours after the shooting, officers from Boston and Brockton went to the Super 8 Motel on Westgate Drive in Brockton and arrested McNeil, Boston Police said. A white BMW SUV was also towed away from the motel’s parking lot.

Boston Police searched on Millet Street in Dorchester for evidence after the shooting Tuesday night. (WBZ-TV)

There’s no word yet on a motive.

McNeil is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Wednesday afternoon.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s