BOSTON (CBS) – A man wanted for a murder in Dorchester was captured in Brockton early Wednesday morning.
Shakeem McNeil, 28, of Brockton, is charged with shooting and killing a man on Millet Street in Dorchester around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
“We believe this incident was not a random act,” Boston Police Superintendent Paul Donovan told reporters.
Several hours after the shooting, officers from Boston and Brockton went to the Super 8 Motel on Westgate Drive in Brockton and arrested McNeil, Boston Police said. A white BMW SUV was also towed away from the motel’s parking lot.
There’s no word yet on a motive.
McNeil is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Wednesday afternoon.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.