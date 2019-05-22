DIGHTON (CBS) – The board of selectmen in Dighton has voted to euthanize five dogs that killed a teenager who was caring for them.
Before the vote, the board held a moment of silence for the victim, 14-year-old Ryan Hazel. The board members were emotional while thanking the community for their support.
The unanimous vote to euthanize was very quick. The town administrator told the board the district attorney, police chief, and animal control officer are all in agreement.
The owner of the dogs, Scott Dunmore, was not at Wednesday night’s meeting. He signed a waiver for his right to a dangerousness hearing and to appeal the decision.
Three of the five dogs being euthanized are eight months old, one is two-years old and the last is four years old.
All five dogs are being blamed for the tragic death of the 14-year-old. He was mauled by the dogs on May 9th.
The Bristol County DA says Hazel was at the Maple Swamp Road home that day watching the dogs for the owner. He never returned to his grandmother’s car and that’s when someone called 911.
Hazel’s funeral services were held this past weekend.