AMESBURY (CBS) – Chloe Ricard’s former school is remembering the 13-year-old who died in Lawrence this week as a “talented young artist” with a huge heart.
Richard, an Amesbury resident, was brought to Lawrence General Hospital Monday afternoon and pronounced dead. The teenager told her parents she was hanging out with friends only to be left for dead at the hospital. It’s unclear who brought her to the hospital and the cause of death isn’t expected to be known anytime soon.
She had previously attended Amesbury Middle School, and Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said she’ll be remembered for “her smile, her creativity and her huge heart.”
“Chloe was a talented young artist. She was creative and found that she could sometimes best express herself through her artwork,” Fulgoni said in a statement. “She was kind to the younger students in the school and she showed great empathy for others.”
The school said grief counselors will be on hand for support.
On Tuesday, Ricard’s heartbroken family made a plea for answers.
“You ruined my life,” said mother Debi Goldsmith-Dolan. “All you had to do if she was sick was call the ambulance, do something to try and save her. You took away my world.”
Her stepfather said she “had her problems,” but was a great kid.
“This kid isn’t a bag of trash. This kid is a human being,” Brian Dolan said.
So far there have been no arrests in the case.