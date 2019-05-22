



Below you will find the most popular budget sandwich spots in Boston, according to Yelp. Above, Phantom Gourmet weighs in with the Great 8 sandwiches in the region.

BOSTON (Hoodline) – Got a hankering for a sandwich? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich spots in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Spike’s Junkyard Dogs

Photo: Verena C./Yelp

Some might debate whether a hot dog is a sandwich. But – meat, bread – we’re going with yes. Topping the list is Spike’s Junkyard Dogs. Located at 108 Brighton Ave. (between Linden Street and Harvard Avenue) in Allston, the spot to score hot dogs, burgers and sandwiches is the highest rated affordable sandwich spot in Boston, boasting four stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mike & Patty’s

Photo: Ania Z./Yelp

Next up is Bay Village’s Mike & Patty’s, situated at 12 Church St. (between Tremont and Fayette streets). Their specialty is breakfast sandwiches. With 4.5 stars out of 1,542 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

3. Roast Beast

Photo: Steve A./Yelp

Allston’s Roast Beast, located at 1080 Commonwealth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable deli, which offers sandwiches, burgers and more, 4.5 stars out of 474 reviews.

4. Al’s State Street Cafe

Photo: Al’s State Street Cafe/Yelp

Al’s State Street Cafe, a spot to score sandwiches and more in Haymarket, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 471 Yelp reviews. Head over to 112 State St. (between Butler Row and Broad Street) to see for yourself.

5. Blunch

Over in South End, check out Blunch, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 454 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, by heading over to 59 E. Springfield St. (between Lincoln Place and Washington Street).

6. Piperi Mediterranean Grill

Last but not least, there’s Piperi Mediterranean Grill, a downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 470 reviews. Stop by 1 Beacon St. to hit up the Mediterranean spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget