



NORTH GRAFTON – What happens when old friends open a new restaurant and take classic techniques to create a modern menu? It makes for one delicious reunion. Located in North Grafton, Reunion Tap and Table is a big, fun eatery created by brothers Josh and Sean Briggs, Sargon Hanna, and lots of family and friends in an effort to bring downtown dining to their hometown.

“It really was a kind of a reunion of friends in our hometown, kind of coming together to build something here in Central Mass that we thought maybe you could only get in Boston,” Josh said.

The space itself is a place you would want to reunite over a meal whether you’re on a date, out with some friends, or for some quality time with the family.

“You walk in. You see this beautiful space, a newly renovated, very cozy fun, rustic, industrial looking space. Our service is top notch. We have servers who care and they get it done right,” Sargon said. “Our chef is of the highest caliber. His food is delicious. So when you have great food, great service and great ambiance, you can’t go wrong.”

Chef Ryan Marcoux is the culinary force behind the playful, scratch menu, which even has a section dedicated to poutines.

“So the poutines are unbelievable. If you just love French fries, gravy, cheese, you can’t go wrong.”

There is the Veggie Poutine loaded up with wildwood mushrooms, spring onions, and roasted peppers; or the Pork Belly Poutine topped with slow roasted pork belly and a zippy, sweet chili mayo.

“It’s a giant heaping portion of French fries with pork belly that we slow roast, very tender, fatty and unxious. You know, just has that umami thing going on,” Sean described.

For breakfast any time of day, try Sargon’s favorite poutine – topped with bacon, eggs and a flavorful hollandaise.

“So the Breakfast Poutine is basically breakfast all wrapped up in one. You have French fries. You have the eggs. You have the meats. Very hearty, very comforting. Very delicious.”

Other great options to kick off your meal include Grilled Chicken Wings tossed in a housemade, garlic parmesan sauce, or a comforting crock of French Onion Soup.

“Tons of onions, a bunch of cheese. You layer it with the bread. So hearty, so rich, and it’s one of the best French Onion Soups you’ll ever have,” Sargon said.

Of all things, the must-try off the appetizer menu is the soft Bavarian Pretzel, sourced from Sean and Josh’s other company, Wicked Twisted.

“It’s traditional Bavarian style pretzel. We’re using all natural ingredients,” Josh said. “We’re baking it in the traditional Bavarian style, so it’s got this really great, chewy exterior. So when you bite into it’s got the texture of a nice New York style bagel, but it’s got all the flavors and nice nuttiness of a pretzel. It’s really better than any one you’ll ever have.”

Reunion also offers several hand held options. There is the Mediterranean Spiced Lamb Gyro slathered in tzatziki and topped with fresh veggies, or their burger, which is one of the best in Central Mass.

“When we opened Reunion, our goal was to have the best burger in New England and the chef has nailed that,” Sargon boasted. “It’s a just a perfect combination of the right meats with the right cheeses on the perfect bread.”

The entrees coming out of the scratch kitchen are equally as impressive, with everything from Roasted Monkfish in a brown butter sauce, to a perfectly cooked chicken smothered in a flavorful Peri Peri sauce, to the spicy and satisfying Shrimp Fra Diavolo.

“The Shrimp Fra Diavolo is just a crazy combination of flavors,” Sargon said. “Fresh shrimp coming in daily. The chef is hand making the cavatelli pasta that goes in there. The fresh vegetables, the sauce, the spice, it’s phenomenal.”

The Maple Brined Pork Chop is definitely the fan favorite at Reunion.

“It’s my favorite thing on this menu,” Sargon said. “First, start with the pork chop itself. I mean, the thing is massive. You mix it with the house lentils, bacon wrapped asparagus, all in this one cohesive dish. It’s so tender. You’ll never have another pork chop after you have this one.”

If you have room after that one, an ice cream sandwich is a must-order.

“It’s the perfect way to end the meal. And once it’s done, once you finish the whole thing, you’re going to say, ‘I think I want another one,’ because it’s that damn good,” said Sargon.

When you combine all of these tasty dishes with this amazingly cozy space it makes for one fantastic Reunion.

You can find Reunion Tap & Table at 189 Worcester Street in North Grafton, and online at reuniontap.com.

