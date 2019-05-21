Filed Under:jared veldheer, New England Patriots, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The stay for Jared Veldheer in Foxboro was very brief. Instead of playing for the Patriots, the veteran offensive tackle intends to retire.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported the news on Tuesday, just eight days after Veldheer’s signing was made official by the Patriots.

Veldheer, 31, had played for the Raiders, Cardinals and Broncos before signing with the Patriots this offseason.

Veldheer’s decision cuts into the Patriots’ depth at tackle. Marcus Cannon is the starter at the right side, while 2018 top pick Isaiah Wynn is expected to be able to man the left side. Behind them, Cole Croston and Yodny Cajuste figure to fit as backups, with Cedrick Lang, Dan Skipper and Tyree St. Louis also on the roster.

 

