BOSTON (CBS) — Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be a bit delayed in catching up to speed with his new team, as he will not be in attendance for OTAs in Foxboro this week.
That’s according to a report from Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald, who reported that it’s an excused absence for Seferian-Jenkins.
The Patriots signed the 26-year-old tight end in early April as part of the effort to restock the tight end position following Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. The Patriots have also signed Matt LaCosse and veteran Ben Watson, as well as undrafted free agent Andrew Beck out of Texas.
Seferian-Jenkins played just five games last season due to what was deemed a core muscle injury. In his career, the 6-foot-5, 262-pound Seferian-Jenkins has caught 116 passes for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns in 43 games.