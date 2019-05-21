Report: Austin Seferian-Jenkins To Miss OTAs With Patriots This WeekTight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be a bit delayed in catching up to speed with his new team, as he will not be in attendance for OTAs in Foxboro this week.

Will Patriots Try To Sign Gerald McCoy After His Release From Buccaneers?The Patriots allowed Trey Flowers to depart via free agency this offseason, instead opting to sign veteran Michael Bennett at a more affordable rate. Might the Patriots be interested in acquiring top talent for lesser dollars once more?

Red Sox And Yankees To Play On Artificial Turf In LondonThe rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will take a radical twist when they meet in London next month.

Baseball Report: Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Continues His Hot StreakCody Bellinger, the Dodgers' right fielder, is batting over .400 and leading MLB in any number of hitting categories.

Price Returns From Injured List, Chavis Homers Again, Red Sox Beat Jays 12-2David Price did not allow any earned runs over five innings in his return from the injured list, and the Boston Red Sox hit four home runs in a 12-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.