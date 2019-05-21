  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Recall


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS) – Snack maker Purely Elizabeth is recalling some of its granola and bars that may be contaminated.

The Colorado-based company says the recall affects cashew-containing products that were shipped nationwide to stores and sold online. There may be glass, plastic or rocks inside the recalled bars.

The granola and bar flavors involved in the recall are coconut casher, banana nut butter, chocolate sea salt, peanut butter and pumpkin spice. A full list of the recalled products and specific recall information can be found here.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported. Anyone who bought a recalled product should not eat it and contact the company for a free replacement.

Purely Elizabeth says they are cooperating with the FDA, though no recall notice has appeared yet on the agency’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s