BOULDER, Colo. (CBS) – Snack maker Purely Elizabeth is recalling some of its granola and bars that may be contaminated.
The Colorado-based company says the recall affects cashew-containing products that were shipped nationwide to stores and sold online. There may be glass, plastic or rocks inside the recalled bars.
The granola and bar flavors involved in the recall are coconut casher, banana nut butter, chocolate sea salt, peanut butter and pumpkin spice. A full list of the recalled products and specific recall information can be found here.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported. Anyone who bought a recalled product should not eat it and contact the company for a free replacement.
Purely Elizabeth says they are cooperating with the FDA, though no recall notice has appeared yet on the agency’s website.