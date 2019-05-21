BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for beating a South Boston man. It happened in the early morning hours of May 12th.
The victim said he was walking home from his own surprise birthday party when he came across a loud group of people near G Street and E. Third Street. He asked them to move along, went inside. When he came back outside he was attacked.
“It just happened so quick. One comes at me directly others come from the side so,” said the victim who only wants to go by Chris.
Chris recalls wrestling with the suspects, bumping into some cars then being punched while on the ground.
“I remember just trying to keep moving so you just want to keep moving on the ground,” said Chris.
A neighbor caught the assault on cell phone video.
“I saw the two men walk away and I didn’t see the person who was hit move. It’s terrifying. I’ve been scared ever since,” said neighbor Michaela Powers.
Chris was taken to the hospital. He has fractures and cracks in his face along with a torn pectoral muscle. He is hoping someone identifies the suspects so they can’t strike again.
“They gotta do some soul searching it was pretty twisted,” said Chris.