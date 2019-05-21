Comments
NORTON (CBS) — A worker was critically injured after he was burned by an electrical wire and fell about 35 feet while on the job in Norton.
According to the Norton Fire Department, the man is approximately 40 years old.
First responders rushed to the scene on West Hodges Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. By the time they arrived, a police patrolman and the utility company workers had already begun giving the man medical treatment.
He was then transported to a Rhode Island hospital trauma center.
No other information is available at this time.