



BOSTON (CBS) – Coca-Cola is bringing back a blast from the past – “New Coke.”

No, this is not a joke. It’s part of a promotion tied to the new season of the Netflix show “Stranger Things,” which makes frequent pop culture references to the 1980s, when the drama takes place.

And it got us wondering – what other artifacts of the 1980s should stay buried, and which ones merit a comeback tour?

New Coke and it’s watery taste should definitely remain a thing of the past. But it’s far from that decade’s only regrettable pop culture development.

With all due respect to M.C. Hammer, no one ever looked good in parachute pants, also known as harem pants. The fad lasted barely two years, and mercifully can only be found today at ’80’s-themed costume parties.

Big hair was once the province of female movie stars, but in the 1980s it was everywhere. Glam metal bands adopted the look, and while some of their music lives on, one can only hope their hairstyles do not.

But there are some things about the eighties we’d welcome back.

David Bowie is gone, but the kind of creativity that turned his 1983 disco record “Let’s Dance” into a meditation on the dangers of consumerism would be a welcome addition to today’s derivative pop scene.

And what would you give to see more of the beautiful, smart, brilliant basketball of the 1980s in place of the one-on-one three-pointer-crazy product of today?

Finally, how about a return of witty, tasteful family comedy like “The Cosby Show” of the 1980s? Yes, please.

Just without Cosby this time around.

Surely you have your own nominees – feel free to share them below.