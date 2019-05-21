  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston News, MBTA, Red Line


BOSTON (CBS) – A Red Line train derailed at the start of the morning rush hour Tuesday.

It happened in the Ashmont train yard around 5:30 a.m. Shuttle buses are replacing service on that line in both directions between Ashmont and JFK-UMass.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo told WBZ-TV the train was not in service when it derailed and there were no passengers were on board.

The train was re-railed just before 8 a.m., but repairs are still being made to the tracks.

Check the MBTA website for updates.

