BOSTON (CBS) – A Red Line train derailed at the start of the morning rush hour Tuesday.
It happened in the Ashmont train yard around 5:30 a.m. Shuttle buses are replacing service on that line in both directions between Ashmont and JFK-UMass.
MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo told WBZ-TV the train was not in service when it derailed and there were no passengers were on board.
The train was re-railed just before 8 a.m., but repairs are still being made to the tracks.
