Report: Julian Edelman Getting Two-Year Contract Extension From PatriotsThe Patriots are taking care of their Super Bowl MVP.

Tom Brady Has Gotten Himself In Betting War With 'Jeopardy!' Champion James HolzhauerIt's well-known by now that 23-time "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer is a gambling man. His attitude has apparently inspired Tom Brady to join the fray.

Report: Austin Seferian-Jenkins To Miss OTAs With Patriots This WeekTight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be a bit delayed in catching up to speed with his new team, as he will not be in attendance for OTAs in Foxboro this week.

Will Patriots Try To Sign Gerald McCoy After His Release From Buccaneers?The Patriots allowed Trey Flowers to depart via free agency this offseason, instead opting to sign veteran Michael Bennett at a more affordable rate. Might the Patriots be interested in acquiring top talent for lesser dollars once more?

Red Sox And Yankees To Play On Artificial Turf In LondonThe rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will take a radical twist when they meet in London next month.