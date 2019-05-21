Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) – Investigators now say a 13-year-old girl brought dead to Lawrence General Hospital was from Amesbury.
The girl, whose name is not being made public because of her age, was brought to the Lawrence General Hospital emergency room at 4:47 pm Monday and pronounced dead.
The medical examiner will perform an autopsy Tuesday.
“However we anticipate it will take some time before there is a ruling on the cause and manner of death,” said Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
There have been no arrests.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.