SAUGUS (CBS) – Kelly’s Roast Beef in Saugus is closed because an employee who handled food there has salmonella. The Department of Public Health says there is no indication that any customers are sick.

Kelly’s says it has been approved to open, but all workers need to be tested first.

“A Saugus Kelly’s Roast Beef employee has an illness and for the safety of our employees and guests the Kelly’s ownership has decided to close until further notice while proper testing is conducted,” Kelly’s said in a statement.

The Saugus location is the only restaurant affected.

