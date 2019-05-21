



WASHINGTON (CBS) – Count Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among those who were not impressed by the “Game Of Thrones” finale.

In a video the Democratic presidential candidate tweeted on Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez said she was “disappointed about it” and Warren adds she “was just really. . . meh.”

For any fans of the show who haven’t seen the finale, stop reading here to avoid spoilers. But both politicians express disappointment that in the end, women didn’t end up “running the world.”

“The last two episodes, it’s like, ‘oh they’re too emotional. The end,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It’s like, ugh, this was written by men!”

It’s been over 24 hours. No more spoiler alerts. Here’s why @AOC and I are officially on #TeamSansa now. pic.twitter.com/WKKHDbFz1M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 21, 2019

After the first episode of this final season, Warren wrote an article about how Daenerys Targaryen has been her favorite character throughout the series. But just a few episodes later, Daenerys becomes “the Mad Queen” and burns an entire city of innocent people with her dragon.

“I was even willing at the end to make a quick allegiance shift when Dany went nuts, so I was over to Sansa,” Warren said.

The ultimate position of power ends up going to Sansa’s brother, while she chooses to lead her own people independently as “Queen of the North.”

“Come on Sansa – go for the big one!” Warren said.

The two Congresswomen think the show could’ve used a different perspective.

“We need to get some feminist analysis up in HBO,” Ocasio-Cortez said.