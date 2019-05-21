Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) – A 13-year-old girl who was pronounced dead shortly after she was brought to Lawrence General Hospital was from Amesbury. Her family identified her as Chloe Ricard.
The girl was brought to the Lawrence General Hospital emergency room at 4:47 pm Monday and pronounced dead, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.
The medical examiner will perform an autopsy Tuesday.
“However we anticipate it will take some time before there is a ruling on the cause and manner of death,” said Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for the D.A.
There have been no arrests.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.