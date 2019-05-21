



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have a very, very long wait before the start of the Stanley Cup Final, so they’re looking to stay sharp. They also want to see their fans again.

The team will be able to accomplish both tasks with an intrasquad scrimmage. The Bruins announced that the team will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday night (May 23) at the TD Garden. Fans can purchase tickets for $20 apiece, with proceeds going to the Boston Bruins Foundation. Parking at the North Station Garage will be offered for a discounted rate of $10. Tickets will cost $10 for season ticket holders.

The game will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. All children in attendance will get free popcorn.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. on the Boston Bruins’ website, with a limit of four tickets per person.

The Eastern Conference-champion Bruins will split the team into two teams — Team White vs. Team Black — for two 25-minute periods.

The Bruins held a similar event back in January of 2013, after the lockout and before the start of the regular season, when the team scrimmaged against its AHL affiliate at the TD Garden.

The Bruins have not played since completing their sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday, May 16. With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final set for May 27 (and without an opponent known yet), the Bruins are spending the week trying to balance resting amid playoff fatigue and also remaining ready to play the most intense games of the entire year.

The St. Louis Blue currently lead the Western Conference Final 3-2, with Game 6 set to take place Tuesday night. If the Sharks win on Tuesday, then Game 7 will be played Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET, thereby giving the Bruins and their fans something to watch after the scrimmage.