BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy expected to have Zdeno Chara back at practice later this week. He was only off by a few days.

The Boston captain made his return to practice on Monday, as the Bruins skated at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton in preparation for next week’s start of the Stanley Cup Final. Chara was a late scratch from last Thursday’s clincher against the Carolina Hurricanes, and did not participate in Sunday’s practice after skating on his own prior to the session. Cassidy said Sunday that he wasn’t expecting Chara back at practice until Wednesday.

But Chara being Chara, he was back on the ice a few days ahead of schedule, skating in Boston’s top defensive pairing alongside Charlie McAvoy on Monday. Nothing is going to keep the 42-year-old iron man off the ice, not at this time of the year.

Big Zee is back with the boys.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/egOsBm1BSe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 20, 2019

Cassidy said Chara made it through the practice session with no issues, though the team will wait to see if there is any lingering soreness on Tuesday.

Chara and his teammates have plenty of time to rest and heal up before the puck drops on the Stanley Cup Final next Monday in Boston. The Bruins will play the winner of the St. Louis Blues-San Jose Sharks series, with the Blues up 3-2 in the set.