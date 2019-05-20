YARMOUTH (CBS) — Yarmouth Police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to get a boy into his minivan by promising him candy and directing him towards the vehicle.
The boy told police he was almost kidnapped outside the Dollar General store in West Yarmouth around 4 p.m. Saturday.
“The initial investigation indicates that after buying an item in the store, the juvenile exited the store and noticed an older male waiting by the exit. As he walked by the male, the male stated to him that he had candy for him in his van,” said police.
The man attempted to “guide” the boy to a van parked nearby with its sliding door open but the boy was able to get away and run to a nearby adult.
Police reviewed the store’s surveillance video and found a man who matched the boy’s description.
The suspect is described as a bald man, between 40 and 50, with a dark short beard that had spots of silver or white, wearing a white shirt and green shorts.
The minivan was tan, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-775-0445 ext. 2134.