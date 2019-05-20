BOSTON (CBS) – A toddler is hospitalized after she was hit by a Boston Police SUV in Roxbury Monday evening.
Surveillance video from Shawmut Ave shows the cruiser clip the one-year girl. A witness runs to help.
The cruiser was parked behind an SUV. When the officer pulled away, the child appears to wander in front of the cruiser.
The girl’s mother, who was on the sidewalk at the time, ran after the officer, and jumped on him after he stopped down the street.
The girl suffered a broken collarbone but is expected to be OK.
“She’s doing OK, she’s doing alright, she’s just asking for a speedy recovery that’s it,” the girl’s mother told WBZ Monday night.
Reconstruction crews were at the scene investigating. No other information has been released.