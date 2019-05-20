Price Returns From Injured List, Chavis Homers Again, Red Sox Beat Jays 12-2David Price did not allow any earned runs over five innings in his return from the injured list, and the Boston Red Sox hit four home runs in a 12-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

10 Things To Do During Bruins' 10-Day Break Before Stanley Cup FinalGame 1 of the Stanley Cup Final won't begin until May 27, and there's nothing you can do to change that. What you can do is try to stay busy in order to keep yourself entertained. And considering the layoff is 10 days, well hey, here's 10 things you can do to help pass the time.

Zdeno Chara Doesn't See Age With His Bruins TeammatesAt 42 years old, Zdeno Chara is the elder statesman of the Boston Bruins locker room. There are a few teammates who weren't even alive when he broke into the NHL.

Michael Chavis Goes Yard Again, Launches Ninth Homer For Red SoxMichael Chavis' glove cost the Red Sox two runs in the second inning on Monday afternoon. His bat made up for it just a few minutes later.

Report: Multiple Teams 'Wary' Of Signing Kyrie Irving In Free AgencyA year ago, Kyrie Irving appeared to have the option of traveling down any NBA path he wanted. Now, things might not be so simple.