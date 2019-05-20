  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police


BOSTON (CBS) – A toddler is hospitalized after she was hit by a Boston Police SUV in Roxbury Monday evening.

Surveillance video from Shawmut Ave shows the cruiser clip the one-year girl. A witness runs to help.

The cruiser was parked behind an SUV. When the officer pulled away, the child appears to wander in front of the cruiser.

The girl’s mother, who was on the sidewalk at the time, ran after the officer, and jumped on him after he stopped down the street.

A Boston Police SUV struck a toddler in Roxbury (Surveillance image)

The girl suffered a broken collarbone but is expected to be OK.

“She’s doing OK, she’s doing alright, she’s just asking for a speedy recovery that’s it,” the girl’s mother told WBZ Monday night.

Reconstruction crews were at the scene investigating. No other information has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s