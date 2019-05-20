WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorms Possible Monday Afternoon, Evening
Filed Under:Boston News


BOSTON (CBS) — Do you recognize anything from these pictures? The State Library of Massachusetts has five old photos of construction projects but no information to go along with them.

“What we want to know is: where the photo was taken (city/town, neighborhood, street, etc.); the approximate date on which it was taken; and what construction projects are being depicted,” the library said.

Anyone with information is asked to email special.collections@mass.gov.

The State Library of Massachusetts is asked for the public’s help in identifying the neighborhoods and people in five “mystery photos” (Photo Courtesy: State Library of Massachusetts)

Check out all five of the “mystery photos” here.

