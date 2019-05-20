



KEENE, N.H. (CBS) — Signs posted on doors in Keene, New Hampshire warned parents that a child has been diagnosed with measles.

Over the weekend, the New Hampshire Dept. of Health and Human Services notified the public of three places the child visited while the disease was infectious.

“This was in a child who came down with symptoms comparable with measles virus infection and tested positive on late Friday afternoon,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan of DHHS. “One of the reasons that we are doing a public notification is on the off chance that there were individuals in one of these three areas, on the specific dates, during the specific times, who may not be protected against measles.”

According to the DHHS, anyone who was at the following locations should review if they are properly protected against the disease:

The United Christ of Church on Central Square in Keene on Sunday, May 12, specifically the nursery from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the coffee hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Keene Montessori School infant/toddler room on Railroad Street on Thursday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Walk-in Clinic at Cheshire Medical Center on Emerald Street in Keene on Thursday, May 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mom Madison Hall said her four-year-old son is vaccinated. “I’ve vaccinated him so I know he and my entire family is protected.”

She added, “I’m pregnant and due in October so I’m concerned about the future what can happen to this baby.”

Measles is highly contagious. Symptoms include high fever runny nose cough conjunctivitis and body rash. Most kids have to wait until they are 12 to 15 months old before they can be vaccinated.

“The best way to protect against measles is by making sure you’re up to date with the measles vaccine or have been previously exposed and infected with measles,” said Chan.

It is unclear where the child became infected. No other cases have been reported.