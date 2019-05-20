WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorms Possible Monday Afternoon, Evening
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers alumni Devin McCourty and his twin brother Jason urged graduates of the university to overcome their own fears and those of their loved ones to pursue their dreams.

The brothers, the first twins to play on the same team in a Super Bowl, said in Sunday’s commencement address that they always dreamed of playing in the National Football League, but those around them stressed earning degrees and having a backup plan.

While that was practical advice, Devin said, “If we accept those fears from others, how can we unlock our true purpose on this earth?” The power of positive thinking, he said, “can change your life.”

“Don’t just be successful, but redefine success and then do it again,” Devin McCourty said.

Jason urged graduates to “Let all your moments of self-doubt, fear or disappointment fuel your drive to be great.” Such moments of fear, he said, should spur people to “redefine success and what it means to us.”

Devin, a safety, and Jason, a cornerback, played key roles in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams in February. Jason

McCourty graduated from Rutgers in 2009 and spent his first nine seasons with Tennessee and Cleveland. Devin McCourty graduated in 2010 and has played for the Patriots since being drafted by Bill Belichick.

An estimated 18,825 graduates were to receive degrees from Rutgers this year.

