WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorms Possible Monday Afternoon, Evening
WESTBORO (CBS) – A lightning strike damaged a house in Westboro overnight.

As severe thunderstorms rolled through MetroWest, Lowell Ackerman, his wife and daughter were asleep in their home on Hundreds Road.

Then a bolt of lightning struck around 3 a.m. The explosion woke them all up, but no one was hurt.

Windows in the back of the home were blown out and a large tree was torn apart.

The home on Hundreds Road after the lightning strike Monday. (WBZ-TV)

The lightning didn’t strike the house or cause a fire, but it did knock out the power.

“(The fire department) thought that either it hit the tree and traveled along the roots to the (electrical) box or it hit the box and traveled under to the tree, but it really sounded more like an explosion,” Ackerman told reporters.

The home on Hundreds Road after the lightning strike Monday. (Photo credit: Westboro Police)

National Grid is going to send a team out to the home to asses the damage, Ackerman said.

