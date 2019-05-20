Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) – The death of a 13-year-old girl is being investigated in Lawrence.
The Essex District Attorney’s Office says the girl was dead when she was brought to the Lawrence General Hospital emergency room Monday evening.
“The cause and manner of death are unknown and subject to investigation,” the district attorney’s office said.
The Essex District Attorney’s Office, Lawrence Police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit are investigating.
No other information has been released.