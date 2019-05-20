BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox rotation is getting a boost on Monday. David Price is off the injured list and will return to the mound as Boston begins a four-game set with the Blue Jays in Toronto.
The lefty hit the IL on May 3 with left elbow tendinitis, but was reinstated Monday morning along with catcher Sandy Leon (paternity), who will catch Price in Toronto. The Red Sox sent catcher Oscar Hernandez and right-hander Josh Smith to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room on their roster for Price and Leon.
Price is 1-2 on the season, but was pitching well before being sidelined with his elbow issues. He allowed three runs or fewer in his four starts before landing on the injured list, lowering his ERA from 6.00 to 3.75.
Here is Boston’s full lineup for Monday’s afternoon tilt in Toronto, with J.D. Martinez starting the day on the bench:
1. Andrew Benintendi, LF
2. Mookie Betts, RF
3. Mitch Moreland, 1B
4. Xander Bogaerts, SS
5. Rafael Devers, 3B
6. Michael Chavis, 2B
7. Steve Pearce, DH
8. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
9. Sandy Leon, C
— David Price, LHP
Righty Edwin Jackson (0-0, 3.60 ERA) is set to make his second start with the Blue Jays after signing a minor league deal with the team in early April.